HCMC Military Command rushes emergency supplies to flood-hit Khanh Hoa

A total of 1,100 life jackets and 350 life buoys from Ho Chi Minh City have arrived in Khanh Hoa Province.

On the morning of November 22, the troop from Ho Chi Minh City Military Command arrived in flood-hit Khanh Hoa Province to urgently deliver 1,100 life jackets and 350 life buoys to Khanh Hoa Provincial Military Command.

Officers and soldiers of HCMC Military Command hand over supplies to Khanh Hoa Province. (Photo: Huu Tan)

Previously, late on November 21, Ho Chi Minh City Military Command organized a convoy to transport essential rescue and relief materials to support residents in flood-hit areas across Khanh Hoa Province in coping with the impacts of heavy rain and flooding.

The supplies will be promptly distributed to affected areas to ensure residents’ safety and assist local disaster prevention, rescue and relief operations.

By Thu Hoai, Huu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong