National

HCMC Military Command rushes emergency supplies to flood-hit Khanh Hoa

SGGPO

A total of 1,100 life jackets and 350 life buoys from Ho Chi Minh City have arrived in Khanh Hoa Province.

On the morning of November 22, the troop from Ho Chi Minh City Military Command arrived in flood-hit Khanh Hoa Province to urgently deliver 1,100 life jackets and 350 life buoys to Khanh Hoa Provincial Military Command.

img-20251122-100400-833-424.jpg
Officers and soldiers of HCMC Military Command hand over supplies to Khanh Hoa Province. (Photo: Huu Tan)
img-20251122-100401-6180-2232.jpg

Previously, late on November 21, Ho Chi Minh City Military Command organized a convoy to transport essential rescue and relief materials to support residents in flood-hit areas across Khanh Hoa Province in coping with the impacts of heavy rain and flooding.

The supplies will be promptly distributed to affected areas to ensure residents’ safety and assist local disaster prevention, rescue and relief operations.

Related News
By Thu Hoai, Huu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

flood-hit Khanh Hoa Ho Chi Minh City Military Command emergency supplies life jackets life buoys Khanh Hoa Provincial Military Command

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn