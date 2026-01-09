Ho Chi Minh City accelerates progress on four gateway BOT traffic projects

On January 8, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Office issued a statement conveying the conclusions of Vice Chairman of the committee Bui Xuan Cuong regarding the progress of four gateway build-operate-transfer (BOT) traffic projects.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman called on relevant departments and local authorities to intensify efforts to resolve all procedural and legal obstacles and accelerate site clearance, compensation, support, and resettlement, ensuring compliance with regulations and scheduled timelines. These measures are deemed crucial for the synchronized rollout of the city’s gateway BOT traffic projects, which are expected to ease traffic congestion and promote socio-economic development.

The Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman has tasked the Department of Construction with reviewing, adjusting, and updating the implementation plans for the four BOT projects to align with actual conditions, identifying causes of delays, proposing remedial measures, and reporting to the city People’s Committee by January 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture and Environment has been instructed to examine obstacles related to surveying, appraisal, and management costs for compensation and resettlement projects, while also consolidating and advising on the allocation of land and resettlement plots across the city.

Regarding individual projects, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has called for an expedited approval of compensation, support, and resettlement plans for the upgrade and expansion of National Highways 1, 13, 22, and the North–South axial road. Relevant departments are required to swiftly complete appraisals, approve feasibility study reports, conduct environmental impact assessments, and endorse architectural design competition results according to specific timelines set for January 2026 and the first quarter of 2026.

The city People’s Committee Office also urged all involved agencies to implement their assigned tasks seriously, coordinate proactively, and ensure the overall progress of the four gateway BOT traffic projects, key infrastructure works for the city, in the coming period.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh