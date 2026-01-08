Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City honors outstanding students of 2025

A ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Vietnamese Students and the Vietnam Students' Association (January 9, 1950–2026) and honoring outstanding students in Ho Chi Minh City for 2025 was held in the city on January 7.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union cum Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation in HCMC Ngo Minh Hai offer certificates of merit to outstanding students. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Students' Association.

Attending the event were Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, and Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city Truong Thi Bich Hanh.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tang Huu Phong and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong offer certificates of merit to outstanding students. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, 30 individuals received the “Sao Thang Gieng” (January star) award from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students' Association. The organization board also honored 30 students of the centrally recognized “Hoc sinh 3 ren luyen” (Student with 3 Good Training Criteria) title and 89 recipients of the centrally recognized “Hoc sinh 3 tot” (Three-Virtual Student) title. In addition, 22 collectives were awarded the “Sinh vien 5 tot” (Five-Virtue Student) title at the central level and another 22 at the city level, while 243 individuals received the “Sinh vien 5 tot” (Five-Virtue Student) title at the central level and 830 at the city level.

Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city Truong Thi Bich Hanh and delegates offer certificates of merit to outstanding students. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Viet Long congratulated the outstanding students being honored and encouraged all students to continue developing themselves across the four dimensions of “virtue, intellect, physical fitness, and aesthetics.” He urged them to maintain their enthusiasm and pursue continuous learning, research, and innovation.

He also called on the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Students' Association to further promote youth movements and continue providing an environment that fosters revolutionary ideals, enhances academic and scientific research quality, and strengthens practical self-development for students.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Viet Long speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
By Cam Tuyet, Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh

76th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Vietnamese Students Vietnam Students' Association outstanding students Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union “Hoc sinh 3 ren luyen” (Student with 3 Good Training Criteria) “Sinh vien 5 tot” (Five-Virtue Student)

