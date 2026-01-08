Ho Chi Minh City beautifies key downtown areas ahead of Lunar New Year

Ho Chi Minh City is fast-tracking its urban beautification program, with key streets, intersections, and public spaces scheduled for upgrades a head of the 2026 Lunar New Year.

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has released a document communicating the directive of HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang regarding the renovation of specific roads, intersections, and public facilities in the city center.

Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City's Ben Thanh Ward

Recently, the renovation project along Le Loi Street which is one of Ho Chi Minh City’s key commercial, tourism, and transportation corridors, was inaugurated with support from Khang Dien House Trading and Investment JSC. The project has helped transform the downtown landscape, giving the area a fresher, more modern appearance.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang praised Khang Dien for its effective contributions, viewing the project as a successful example of social contribution in urban development. He emphasized that such collaborative efforts between the city and businesses are vital to building a civilized and modern Ho Chi Minh City.

On this occasion, a representative of Khang Dien proposed continuing to mobilize social resources for urban beautification and public space enhancement, particularly in culturally and historically significant downtown areas such as Ben Thanh Market, Dong Khoi Street, Nguyen Hue Boulevard, key roundabouts, and other deteriorated public spaces in align with the city’s sustainable development plan.

Based on Khang Dien’s proposal, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang assigned the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to lead and direct relevant departments and local authorities to promptly coordinate with the company and other businesses to implement renovation projects, prioritizing several key works for completion before the 2026 Lunar New Year.

