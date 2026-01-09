HCMC to roll out electric motorbike battery-swapping cabinets on sidewalks

HCMC Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong signed a dispatch conveying directions from the municipal chairman regarding the roll-out of battery-swapping stations for electric motorcycles across the city on January 9.

Electric motorbikes are being charged at Tin Phong Apartment Complex in Dong Hung Thuan Ward, HCMC.

Under this directive, the HCMC Chairman assigned the Department of Construction to take the lead and coordinate with relevant departments and units to implement the installation plan in line with Conclusion No.34-KL/DU issued by the Party Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee and further instructions from the city chairman.

Earlier, the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the People’s Committee of HCMC tasked the HCMC administration with implementing the initiative to install electric motorcycle battery-swapping cabinets on sidewalks and lighting poles in selected areas throughout the city, in accordance with existing laws.

The plan emphasizes the need to define mechanisms for post-investment management and operations; specify the obligations of private investors, operators, and service providers; and ensure electrical safety, fire and explosion prevention, public order, environmental sanitation, and urban aesthetics.

The Chairman instructed the Department of Construction to develop and publicly announce criteria for selecting businesses to invest in, install, manage, and operate battery-swapping stations, as well as the list of eligible streets with adequate sidewalks, ensuring transparency, equal access, and no monopoly or discrimination.

An electric vehicle charging area inside Richmond City Apartment Complex in Binh Thanh Ward, HCMC

The department must also clarify management and operational frameworks after installation while determining investor responsibilities for managing, operating, maintaining, and repairing equipment; ensuring electrical and fire safety, security, and urban and environmental standards; and responding promptly to incidents and compensating damages, if any.

The HCMC Police, Department of Industry and Trade, HCMC Power Corporation, and commune-level administrations are required to closely coordinate with the Department of Construction to facilitate business participation in deploying the battery-swapping system.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thuy Doan