HCMC leaders receive U.S. Ambassador

On the afternoon of January 8, Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, received U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper, who came to bid farewell at the conclusion of his four-year term.

During the meeting, Secretary Tran Luu Quang praised Ambassador Knapper’s successful tenure, noting that the Vietnam–U.S. relations had achieved significant progress despite global uncertainties. He expressed confidence that the overall partnership between the two nations, as well as cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and U.S. partners still holds vast potential for further development.

According to Secretary Tran Luu Quang, Vietnam is restructuring its economy with a strong focus on science and technology as key drivers of productivity. Given the United States’ strengths in these fields, he emphasized that the U.S. remains a vital partner in advancing bilateral cooperation.

Addressing financial challenges faced by Fulbright University Vietnam due to changes in U.S. policy, Secretary Tran Luu Quang said he had instructed the city’s leadership to work with the university to discuss and identify possible solutions. He also described Fulbright as a model example of effective collaboration between Ho Chi Minh City and U.S. institutions.

The HCMC Secretary expressed his belief that Ambassador Knapper would return to Vietnam in the future, in another capacity, to continue contributing to the Vietnam–U.S. partnership.

For his part, Ambassador Marc Knapper highlighted that over the past four years, bilateral relations have seen remarkable achievements in trade, investment, science and technology, healthcare, education, and defense. He affirmed that the U.S. prioritizes cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City and southern Vietnam, especially in the areas of economic development, trade, human resources, digital transformation, and high technology.

The Ambassador expressed confidence that the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and the U.S. Consulate General, particularly under Consul General Susan Burns, would continue to would continue to grow stronger, with deeper cooperation in priority sectors, especially advanced technology.

He also thanked the city for its support of Fulbright University Vietnam and U.S. investors such as Intel, acknowledging that while challenges remain, both sides have numerous opportunities to work together in overcoming them.

On the same day, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc received U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper for a farewell courtesy call.

During the meeting, Chairman of the city Nguyen Van Duoc said US investment in the city continues to rise, with 39 new projects and around 600 American enterprises currently operating effectively in Ho Chi Minh City. The US has also provided support to the city in training human resources, helping meet the requirements of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in the development of science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

These achievements, he noted, have been made possible in no small part thanks to the contributions of Ambassador Marc E. Knapper.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc expressed hope that the ambassador would share his experience with his successor to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan