Yacht catches fire on Saigon River

As of 5:10 p.m. on January 7, authorities were still working urgently to extinguish a fire on a yacht on the Saigon River in Thanh My Tay Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Emergency teams approach to battle blaze. (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier, at around 4:10 p.m., residents noticed flames erupting from the vessel and reported the incident to the authorities.

Upon receiving the alert, the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07) under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department promptly dispatched multiple vehicles and teams of officers to the scene to combat the blaze.

On the river, four firefighting and rescue boats approached the yacht to spray water and suppress the flames. Onshore, five fire trucks and more than 30 firefighters carried out operations to contain the blaze.

By around 5:30 p.m., the fire was reported to be largely under control. Initial reports indicate that the yacht, which caught fire, was being used as a floating restaurant.

The fire broke out about 200 meters from the Saigon Bridge. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Anh, Manh Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh