Nine vacant land plots proposed for building parks in wards across HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment has submitted a document to the municipal People’s Committee proposing a review of vacant land plots in several wards for conversion into temporary parks and flower gardens to serve the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Under directives from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on utilizing vacant land in Saigon, Tan Dinh, Ben Thanh, Cau Ong Lanh, Ban Co, Xuan Hoa and Nhieu Loc wards for temporary parks and flower gardens, the department has conducted a review and proposed nine sites.

The construction site of the Phan Dinh Phung Sports Center. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Nine proposed sites include the land plot at 8 Vo Van Tan Street, Xuan Hoa Ward (Phan Dinh Phung Sports Arena project); the land plots at 33 Nguyen Du Street and 34–36, 42 Chu Manh Trinh Street, Saigon Ward; the land plot at 135 Nguyen Hue Street, Saigon Ward (Tax Trade Center project); the land plot at 87 Cong Quynh Street, Cau Ong Lanh Ward; the land plots at 74 Ho Hao Hon Street and 289 Tran Hung Dao Street, Cau Ong Lanh Ward; the land plot at 2–4–6 Hai Ba Trung Street, Saigon Ward; the land plot at 8–12 Le Duan Street, Saigon Ward; the land plot bounded by Le Loi, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Le Thanh Toan and Nguyen Trung Truc streets (SJC Building); and the land plot at 152 Tran Phu Street, Cho Quan Ward, adjacent to Cau Ong Lanh Ward.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment said that the initiative will be implemented through social resources, starting with the Phan Dinh Phung Sports Arena project site as the first location to be developed.

The initiative aims to enhance the city’s urban landscape, expand public spaces for residents, and prevent the waste of land resources. Once all legal procedures are completed, the sites will be developed in accordance with approved planning regulations.

