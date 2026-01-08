AFK Sistema seeks technology cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception for the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors for AFK Sistema, Vladimir Petrovich Yevtushenkov, in the city on January 7.

At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, introducing AFK Sistema, Mr. Vladimir Petrovich Yevtushenkov said the group is capable of providing a range of technologies to help ensure safety and security for cities across Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City.

According to a representative of the group, AFK Sistema’s artificial intelligence–based facial recognition software, which is currently in use in several countries, has the potential to help reduce crime rates.

In December last year, AFK Sistema carried out a pilot project in Hanoi, installing the group’s software on 20 existing cameras along several roads. The company said it is ready to implement a similar project in Ho Chi Minh City, support the training of AI specialists for the city, and invite a municipal delegation to visit its research center in Moscow, Russia, which employs around 200 AI engineers.

According to the group’s representatives, cyberattacks in Russia have increased sharply over the past three years. In response, AFK Sistema has developed an AI-based software solution designed to protect systems around the clock. The tool has helped clients avoid losses amounting to hundreds of millions of US dollars by mitigating the risks of hacking and data theft.

The Russian conglomerate stressed its readiness to cooperate with Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City through technology transfer and workforce training to support the operation of systems for traffic management, urban administration, and healthcare, including pharmaceutical security.

AFK Sistema also expressed interest in accelerating digitalization in the tourism sector, particularly through hotel management platforms in the Southern region, with the aim of attracting more Russian tourists to the country.

AFK Sistema also said it aims to accelerate digitalization in the tourism sector, including hotel management platforms, particularly in the Southern region, as part of efforts to attract more Russian tourists to Vietnam.

The group added that e-commerce platforms, banking and finance, and digital currencies are among the other areas in which it is willing to share its experience.

AFK Sistema also indicated its willingness to share experience in areas such as e-commerce platforms, banking and finance, and digital currencies.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) receives the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors for AFK Sistema, Vladimir Petrovich Yevtushenkov, in the city on January 7. (Photo: SGGP)

Welcoming the group’s cooperative approach, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang said he was particularly drawn to the concept of a “safe city,” noting that the city is actively pursuing efforts to achieve this goal in the near future.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary, city leaders have instructed the Ho Chi Minh City police to further develop an AI-powered security camera system to strengthen the monitoring and control of crime, including drug-related offenses.

The city's Party Secretary agreed with AFK Sistema’s view that cybersecurity is a critical issue, noting that the areas proposed by the Russian group offer significant potential for cooperation.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary agreed with AFK Sistema’s view that cybersecurity is a vital factor, noting that the areas proposed by the Russian group offer substantial room for cooperation.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang emphasized that, given the long-standing and close traditional ties between Vietnam and Russia, if AFK Sistema demonstrates that it is a reliable and competitive partner compared with others, city leaders are confident that the two sides will be able to develop effective cooperative projects in the future.

He also assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology to serve as the focal point for coordination between the two sides, expressing hope that tangible results would soon emerge from this spirit of cooperation.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh