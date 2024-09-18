HCMC proactively copes with heavy rains, high tides in mid-September

A tropical convergence zone in combination with an ongoing tropical depression in the East Sea is forecast to impact Southern Vietnam, accompanied by high tides in the Sai Gon- Dong Nai river system.

The Southern Region Hydro-Meteorological Center warned of deep clouds, thundery showers and downpours along with risks of whirlwinds, lightning and waterlogging in various low-lying areas in the Southern localities and Ho Chi Minh City from now until this weekend.

The tropical depression may bring intense rainfall to the region, triggering not only inundation in low-lying areas but also impacts on agricultural production, outdoor activities and transportation.

Thunderstorms accompanied by extreme patterns such as lightning, cyclones and gusty winds may cause unsafety to residents.

On September 18 morning, various areas in Ho Chi Minh City experience heavy rains.

On September 18, the Southern Region Hydro-Meteorological Center issued a warning about high tides on the Sai Gon- Dong Nai river system.

Over the past 24 hours, water levels at downstream stations on the Sai Gon- Dong Nai river system have risen rapidly following the mid-lunar August high tides.

The peak water levels may inundate low-lying areas and places along rivers, affecting transportation and daily life as well as socio-economic activities in Ho Chi Minh City.

To respond to heavy rainfall accompanied by high tides in Ho Chi Minh City, the municipal Steering Committee for the Civil Defense, Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue has sent an urgent dispatch to departments, sectors, units, Thu Duc City and districts regarding proactive preventive measures for the tropical depression and high tides combined with heavy rain in mid-September.

Local authorities and units have to closely monitor the developments of the tropical depression, which may gain strength and intensify into a storm, to promptly prepare appropriate response plans.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong