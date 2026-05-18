Ho Chi Minh City welcomes Thai Navy ship on friendship visit

A Royal Thai Navy vessel arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on May 18 for a goodwill visit aimed at strengthening defense ties and celebrating the growing Vietnam–Thailand partnership.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders pose for a commemorative photo with the delegation.

On the afternoon of May 18, Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay received Rear Admiral Thaveesak Thongnam, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy ship HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan, along with its officers and crew during their goodwill visit to the city.

Urawadee Sriphiromya, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand to Vietnam, also attended the meeting.

Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay expressed his delight in welcoming the Ambassador, officers, and crew of HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan amid the flourishing relations between Vietnam and Thailand.

According to the Vice Chairman, 2026 marks a milestone as both nations celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976 – August 6, 2026). After half a century, bilateral ties have continuously strengthened across multiple sectors and were recently upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025.

He emphasized that the goodwill visit of HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan holds special significance. It serves as a practical activity toward the 50th diplomatic anniversary and reflects the strong political trust between Vietnam and Thailand. The visit also contributes to deepening cooperation between the two navies and enhancing bilateral defense diplomacy.

Speaking at the reception, Ambassador Urawadee Sriphiromya thanked the city leadership for the warm welcome. She noted that the ship's visit coincides with the run-up to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday.

The Thai Ambassador expressed her impression of Ho Chi Minh City's rapid growth, particularly after expanding its development space through administrative consolidation. According to Urawadee Sriphiromya, many major Thai enterprises and corporations are eager to expand their investments in the city.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Uyen Phuong