Ho Chi Minh City strengthens ties with Cuba and Australia

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang on May 18 met with the new consuls general of Cuba and Australia, reaffirming the city’s commitment to expanding international cooperation and diplomatic ties.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang receives Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Mauricio Alejandro Martinez Duque. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Secretary Tran Luu Quang of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held separate meetings with new Consul General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City, Mauricio Alejandro Martinez Duque, and new Consul General of Australia in Ho Chi Minh City, Kate Wallace, as they began their tenures.

During the first meeting, Cuban Consul General Mauricio Alejandro Martinez Duque provided a brief overview of the current situation in Cuba and expressed his gratitude for the goodwill shown by Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City toward his country. The Cuban diplomat committed to doing his utmost during his term to work alongside the leadership and people of Ho Chi Minh City to nurture the friendship between Vietnam and Cuba.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents a commemorative gift to Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Mauricio Alejandro Martinez Duque. (Photo: Viet Dung)

New Consul General of Cuba Duque also expressed his hope that Ho Chi Minh City would participate in and co-organize events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, both in Cuba and in the city.

Congratulating the new Consul General of Cuba on his new role, Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang voiced his confidence that the new Consul General would make significant contributions to deepening the special friendship between the two nations and specifically between Ho Chi Minh City and Cuba. The city commits to providing all favorable conditions to ensure the Cuban Consulate General operates effectively, driving cooperation programs toward deeper development and practical benefits for both sides.

The city Party Secretary affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City stands ready to support Cuba through its current challenging period. He agreed to coordinate the organization of the 100th birth anniversary of leader Fidel Castro in Ho Chi Minh City and stated that the city would consider sending a delegation to participate in the commemorative events in Cuba.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang and Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Kate Wallace pose for a commemorative photo with delegates. (Photo: Viet Dung)

On the same day, during his meeting with Australian Consul General Kate Wallace, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang highly valued the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. The Ho Chi Minh City Party chief expressed confidence that Australian Consul General Kate Wallace would strongly promote bilateral ties, leading to successful cooperation between Australia and both Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in education, science and technology, trade, and agriculture. Mr. Tran Luu Quang wished the Australian Consul General an excellent and successful term.

In response, Consul General Kate Wallace expressed her honor at taking up her post in Ho Chi Minh City and reaffirmed her confidence in the further strengthening of bilateral relations between Australia and Vietnam. According to Wallace, green economic development, education, and trade are the main pillars of the cooperation program between the two nations.

The new Consul General of Australia expressed hope that Ho Chi Minh City would continue to support and facilitate promotional and connection programs to ensure they are implemented effectively and successfully.

By Phuong Nam - Translated by Anh Quan