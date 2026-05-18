HCMC leaders present Party membership badges to senior Party members

Ho Chi Minh City leaders on May 18 awarded prestigious Party membership badges to veteran revolutionaries, recognizing decades of loyalty and contributions to the nation and the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents the 65-year Party membership badge to Mrs. Truong My Hoa. (Photo: Viet Dung)

On the morning of May 18, the Party Committee of Phu Thuan Ward in Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony to award the 65-year Party membership badge to Mrs. Truong My Hoa, former Secretary of the Party Central Committee, former Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly, and former Vice President.

At the ceremony, Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, presented the Party badge to Mrs. Truong My Hoa. He extended warm regards and spoke with Mrs. Truong My Hoa and her family. The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee grew visibly moved as he reflected on the revolutionary path of Mrs. Truong My Hoa, highlighting her resilience during 11 years of imprisonment across multiple enemy prisons.

Later, as a Party and State leader, Mrs. Truong My Hoa always maintained close ties with the people. Following her retirement, she has continued to engage in meaningful charity and educational activities to inspire the younger generation. Her notable roles include serving as the Chairwoman of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and Head of the "For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa" Club.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Organization Commission Pham Thanh Kien, and leaders of Phu Thuan Ward congratulate Mrs. Truong My Hoa on receiving the 65-year Party membership badge. (Photo: Viet Dung)

The Ho Chi Minh City Party chief wished Mrs. Truong My Hoa health and happiness with her family, hoping she would continue inspiring local officials, Party members, and citizens to contribute to the city's construction and development.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs. Truong My Hoa expressed her honor and emotion upon receiving the 65-year Party membership badge on the occasion of the 136th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday.

On the same day, HCMCParty chief Tran Luu Quang attended a ceremony to present the 80-year Party membership badge to Mr. Le Van Thach in An Nhon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Mr. Tran Luu Quang affirmed that the 80-year Party membership badge is a noble reward for loyal members who dedicate their lives to the Party. He added that the badge reflects deep appreciation for Mr. Le Van Thach's immense contributions throughout the revolution, during both war and peacetime.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary inquired about Mr. Le Van Thach's health and chatted with his family. He wished Le Van Thach longevity and health, calling him an exemplary figure for the younger generation to follow.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R) presents the Party membership badge to Mr. Nguyen Cong Duong

On the same day, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presented 80-year Party membership badges to Mr. Nguyen Chi Than and Mr. Nguyen Cong Duong.

At the ceremony organized by the Party Committee of Ben Thanh Ward, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc presented the 80-year Party membership badge to Mr. Nguyen Cong Duong. Speaking with Mr. Nguyen Cong Duong, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc inquired after his health and livelihood, expressing joy over his good health and mental clarity.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc awards the 80-year Party membership badge to Mr. Nguyen Chi Than.

In an intimate atmosphere at Thong Nhat Hospital, the municipal Fatherland Front Committee Chairman inquired after Mr. Nguyen Chi Than's health and discussed his care conditions with his family and leaders of the hospital. He recognized Mr. Nguyen Chi Than's contributions to the revolution, particularly in the diplomatic field.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong (L), alongside Secretary of the Thanh My Tay Ward Party Committee Le Tran Kien, wish Mr. Tran Huu Khoi good health. (Photo: Cam Nuong)

Also on the morning of May 18, the Party Committee of Thanh My Tay Ward organized a ceremony to present the 80-year Party membership badge to Mr. Tran Huu Khoi. Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong attended the event.

Inquiring after Mr. Tran Huu Khoi's health, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong expressed deep appreciation for his lifelong dedication to the revolution and national construction.

The Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee wished Mr. Tran Huu Khoi continued health and happiness, noting that he remains a bright example for younger generations of Party members to emulate. He requested that the Thanh My Tay Ward Party Committee continue to provide attentive care for the livelihoods and health of senior Party members, ensuring all entitlement policies are fully implemented.

Veteran party member Tran Huu Khoi expressed his gratitude to the city leadership and stated that receiving the 80-year Party membership badge is a profound honor. He regarded the award as a result of his personal cultivation and efforts, the Party’s guidance, and the constant care and support of his family.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan