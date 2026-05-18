Ho Chi Minh City expands cultural space initiative

The city has built more than 5,751 Ho Chi Minh cultural space models across schools, offices, museums, and communities, blending heritage with digital transformation to shape a modern urban identity.

Ho Chi Minh City has integrated the development of the "Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space" into its Party Congress Resolution for the 2020-2025 term. The initiative has effectively enhanced local quality of life while fostering a civilized, modern, and compassionate urban environment.

Students and residents visit the "Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space" located inside a cafe in Hamlet 13 of Binh Chanh Commune, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: Le Minh)

Over 5,750 Ho Chi Minh cultural space models established

During a working session with local authorities on September 3, 2020, the late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong emphasized that the city must leverage its name as a driving force for growth. He directed that the ideology, morality, and lifestyle of Ho Chi Minh should deeply integrate into daily life, becoming a defining characteristic of its citizens.

Following this vision, the municipality officially incorporated the cultural space concept into its policy documents. According to Cao Xuan Long from the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, this move addresses practical local demands and encourages public emulation.

To implement this spirit, the municipal Party Committee issued Action Program No. 44-CTrHD/TU. Following regional administrative consolidations, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee have continued expanding these cultural models across newly integrated localities.

By the end of 2025, the city established over 5,751 cultural installations across various sectors:

· Government offices

· Educational institutions

· Public libraries

· Historical museums

· Religious institutions

· Corporate offices

· Local markets and residential zones

Local units also organized 5,462 conferences, storytelling contests, and art performances. Additionally, authorities hosted 10,418 exhibitions featuring books, photographs, and documentary films detailing the life and legacy of the leader.

Concurrently, over 3,227 artistic works, short videos, infographics, and digital media pieces circulated on social platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Zalo. Digital transformation has played a key role, highlighted by the socialization and launch of an online virtual museum by the Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch at bennharong.vn.

Teachers and students from Tran Hung Dao Primary School in Cau Ong Lanh, Ho Chi Minh City, pose by the "Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space" model located right within the school library (Photo: Van Minh)

Transforming awareness into concrete action

Binh Chanh Commune currently hosts 44 cultural space models. These installations extend beyond historical sites and religious venues into residential neighborhoods and rental housing complexes. The models are accessible through 3D Artsteps technology and the family-focused learning campaign "Every Study Corner - A Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space."

In Hamlet 13 of Binh Chanh Commune, a cultural space is located inside a local coffee shop. Visitors scan QR codes on their smartphones to access a digital archive containing articles, photos, and historical stories regarding civic responsibility and financial prudence.

The QR codes also link to political study materials, party cell briefing sheets, and short educational videos. This community funded model combines public contributions with local business partnerships to align with modern youth media consumption habits. Placing the installation in a high-traffic cafe integrates these values naturally into daily routines while providing a venue for local party cell activities.

At Tran Hung Dao Primary School in Cau Ong Lanh Ward, Principal Le Thanh Huong stated that the school set up its Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space directly within its library. Teachers integrate these historical narratives into standard lessons to help students build character and learn civic responsibility.

Meanwhile, the cultural space on the first floor of the Tan Hai Ward Party Committee headquarters has become a regular destination for officials. Nguyen Thi Hang, Deputy Director of the Tan Hai Ward Public Administration Service Center, noted that routine thematic meetings held at the venue have substantially upgraded the work ethic and professional style of the local staff.

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By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan