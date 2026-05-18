Exhibition of propaganda posters on President Ho Chi Minh opens

A large-scale propaganda poster exhibition marking President Ho Chi Minh's 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890–2026) and the 115th anniversary of his departure to seek a path to national salvation (June 5, 1911–June 5, 2026) opened on May 18.

Delegates attend the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was co-organized by the Department of Grassroots Culture, Family, and Libraries under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports at Chi Lang Park on Dong Khoi Street, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending the opening ceremony was Deputy Director General of the Department of Grassroots Culture, Family, and Libraries under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Nguyen Quoc Huy.

The exhibition is a meaningful political and cultural activity aimed at extensively promoting the life and glorious revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh while affirming that his ideology, morality, and lifestyle remain an invaluable spiritual asset of the Party and the Vietnamese nation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director General of the Department of Grassroots Culture, Family, and Libraries, Nguyen Quoc Huy, emphasized that 115 years ago, from Nha Rong (Dragon House) Wharf, the patriotic young man Nguyen Tat Thanh departed in search of a path for national salvation, marking a historic turning point in Vietnam’s revolutionary history and leading the nation onto the path of national liberation associated with national independence and socialism.

The exhibition features 180 propaganda posters created by professional and amateur artists nationwide, selected from a poster design contest commemorating the 115th anniversary of Uncle Ho’s departure to seek a path for national salvation, organized by the Department of Grassroots Culture, Family, and Libraries.

Through visual art, imagery, and colors, the works vividly portray the beloved President Ho Chi Minh and his glorious revolutionary journey, while strongly spreading the spirit of patriotism, national self-reliance, and the aspiration for a prosperous and happy nation in the new era.

In addition, the photo exhibition themed “Continuing Ho Chi Minh’s Legacy: Vietnam – Aspiration for Strength and Prosperity” showcases 180 documentary photographs on the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh, his 30-year journey abroad in search of a path for national salvation, as well as the country’s and Ho Chi Minh City’s current socio-economic development achievements.

The exhibition space is arranged across three areas along Dong Khoi Street and at Chi Lang Park. The exhibition will run through June 7, 2026.

Delegates at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thien Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh