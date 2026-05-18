Outstanding workers from HCMC pay tribute to fallen heroes in Con Dao

On May 18, a delegation of trade union officials and outstanding workers and laborers from HCMC, led by Vice Chairman of the HCMC Labor Federation, Vo Khac Thai, offered flowers and incense at Hang Duong Cemetery in Con Dao Special Zone.

The delegation of trade union officials and outstanding workers and laborers from HCMC offers flowers and incense at Hang Duong Cemetery in Con Dao Special Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

At Hang Duong Cemetery, all attendees extended a moment of silence, laid fresh wreaths, and sincerely lit incense to honor heroic martyrs and patriotic compatriots who bravely sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom. In a solemn atmosphere, they paid deep respect, pledging to promote the heroic, resilient, compassionate, and loyal traditions of their predecessors.

After the incense-offering ceremony, the delegation visited and offered incense at the graves of former General Secretary Le Hong Phong; Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces Vu Van Hieu and Vo Thi Sau; patriot Nguyen An Ninh; and other martyrs resting at Hang Duong Cemetery.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC Labor Federation, Vo Khac Thai, offers incense at Hang Duong Cemetery in Con Dao Special Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates offer incense in remembrance of General Secretary Le Hong Phong. (Photo: SGGP)

Outstanding workers offer incense at Hang Duong Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates offer incense to heroic martyrs and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh