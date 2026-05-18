Ho Chi Minh City renews activities for care, education of children, adolescents

A ceremony marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization (May 15, 1941–2026) and the Festival of Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization’s Members for the 2025–2026 academic year was held on May 17.

Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students' Association Nguyen Minh Triet (3rd, R) offers flowers to the Ho Chi Minh City Young Pioneers Council. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was jointly organized by the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh City Young Pioneers Council.

Attending the event were former Vice State President Truong My Hoa; Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students' Association Nguyen Minh Triet; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong.

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is undergoing rapid transformation, achieving new milestones in its development toward becoming a civilized, modern, and compassionate city. Amid this progress, the city’s leaders have consistently shown special care and attention to younger generations, particularly children and adolescents, while prioritizing investment in children’s development as well as the comprehensive growth of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization and the city’s children’s movement.

She called on the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh City Young Pioneers Council to continue effectively advising on policies aimed at educating children in revolutionary ideals, ethics, and lifestyles, while renewing the content and methods of activities through a combination of traditional and modern approaches. She also stressed the need to accelerate digital transformation and expand educational spaces for children in the online environment.

In addition, attention should be paid to training and developing a contingent of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization’s officers to ensure continuity while fostering an outstanding command force as a source for future Youth Union officials and city cadres.

Additionally, greater emphasis should be placed on nurturing patriotism, social skills, solidarity, and compassion among children, while providing more care and support for disadvantaged children so that every child in the city can study, play, and develop in the love and care of families, schools, society, and youth organizations.

On this occasion, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh City Young Pioneers Council honored 84 exemplary school-based Young Pioneer units for their outstanding achievements during activities celebrating the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization. They also commended 160 outstanding Young Pioneer captains for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee present the painting “President Ho Chi Minh with Children” to the Ho Chi Minh City Young Pioneer Organization. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Trinh Thi Hien Tran, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Young Pioneer Council, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Young Pioneer Organization parades at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates honor exemplary Young Pioneer units for their outstanding achievements. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates honor exemplary Young Pioneer units for their outstanding achievements. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates honor exemplary Young Pioneer units for their outstanding achievements. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh