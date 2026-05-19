Uncle Ho’s legacy functions as blueprint for sustainable urban development

SGGP Newspaper conducted an interview with Head Duong Anh Duc of the HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission on the use of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space to awaken intrinsic strength, propel HCMC toward breakthrough growth.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc first stressed that integrating the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space into the 11th Congress Resolution stems directly from the profound respect and boundless gratitude that the HCMC Party Committee, authorities, and citizens hold for the late State President Ho Chi Minh. History has bestowed upon the Saigon – Gia Dinh region the unique honor of bearing Uncle Ho’s name; consequently, the city remains acutely aware of its noble responsibility to preserve and promote his cultural legacy.

The Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space isn’t merely a heritage site; it acts as a cultural attribute and the defining identity of the only city nationwide honored with his name. Therefore, forging this cultural space goes beyond simple political duty, as it’s fundamentally about turning theoretical concepts into the daily mindset and lifestyle of every single citizen.

The outcomes achieved demonstrate a distinct transformation, as the political system has elevated its awareness of intertwining this development with socioeconomic targets. Officials, members, and citizens actively practice this culture. Driven by morality, they have successfully established widespread institutions, ensuring steady, sustainable development.

Up to now, HCMC has reportedly established nearly 6,000 Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space models, spanning Party organs, government bodies, mass organizations, religious establishments, businesses, and residential areas. This stands as a clear testament to the immense consensus of the people.

However, practical experience reveals that the rollout heavily leans toward tangible models and document exhibitions, failing to fully harness intangible cultural elements. Working styles haven’t transformed commensurately.

Officials, Party members and residents of Neighborhood 27, Ben Thanh Ward follow national and Ho Chi Minh City current affairs at the neighborhood’s Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

The root solution for the upcoming phase is shifting the primary focus toward cultivating intangible culture. It’s about concentrating on spreading intangible values, ensuring Uncle Ho’s ideology permeates deeply into the mindsets, conscious actions, and regular habits of every individual.

Every Cultural Space must function as a practical school of ethics. For civil servants, that translates to sheer dedication, integrity, and serving the public. For citizens, it embodies upholding the law. Public satisfaction remains the ultimate yardstick for true success right now.

In building the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, Uncle Ho’s ethos of “respecting the people, staying close to the people, understanding the people, and taking responsibility for the people” must be materialized into the public service culture, which acts as a crucial component of administrative reform.

Within the local government model, the gap between public authorities and citizens needs to be fully eradicated through an earnest attitude of service. The Party Standing Committee is advised to integrate his spirit into public service, turning culture into the driving force for duty execution, where citizen satisfaction remains the highest ethical benchmark.

Therefore, a cultural space within workplaces must manifest in a respectful attitude when receiving citizens and transparent document processing. This integration helps the apparatus operate efficiently and significantly bolsters fighting against corruption and waste.

HCMC is now shouldering immense responsibilities and executing specialized mechanisms and policies. The Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, therefore, ignites the aspiration and the “dare to think, dare to act” spirit. The tradition of solidarity, dynamism, creativity, and profound gratitude is an invaluable asset of the city’s Party Committee, administration, and populace.

As HCMC bears significant responsibilities for socio-economic development, this Cultural Space acts as the perfect environment to nurture upward aspiration and dedication. Reflecting upon Uncle Ho’s shining example of self-reliance, every cadre and party member gains a clearer perspective on their duty to work for the whole country. Learning from Uncle Ho unlocks all potentials and ignites the fire of daring to bear responsibility to assert its leading position.

The city is steadily moving toward the image of a modern multipolar megacity. Amidst that rushed current of development, the affectionate and loyal identity of the residents is continuously nurtured through the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space. Rapid urbanization and economic pressures can easily drive people apart; therefore, preserving this hallmark identity harmonizes the rise of a modern metropolis with the conservation of essential humane values.

It’s advisable against recklessly developing a megacity while leaving humanity behind. The city strategically balances the construction of tall buildings with community cultural spaces and parks bearing Uncle Ho’s imprint. Ho Chi Minh’s culture helps retain the core soul of tolerance, ensuring this affectionate and loyal nature always remains a precious differentiator for HCMC.

Delegates and invited guests are exploring a large-scale propaganda poster exhibition celebrating the 136th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birth on the morning of May 18 in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

The 50th-anniversary milestone of Saigon – Gia Dinh city being honored with President Ho Chi Minh’s name is a monumental event, intended to spark a profound political and cultural campaign to get the ball rolling on awakening the immense pride and responsibility of the city’s Party Committee, government, and populace.

Culture undeniably serves as the spiritual bedrock and the intrinsic power for sustainable growth. Thus, in the near future, the city will continue to advise and deeply ingrain the perspective that socio-cultural development must unfold synchronously with economic progress, simultaneously building a robust “Ho Chi Minh cultural ecosystem” that’s visibly present in every nook and cranny of social life.

Above all, the voluntary participation and affectionate trust of the citizens will reportedly inject enduring vitality into these Ho Chi Minh Cultural Spaces. Since the city proudly bears his name, every resident must actively act as an ambassador for Ho Chi Minh’s culture.

It’s firmly believed that, fueled by the intrinsic strength drawn from the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, HCMC will march steadily forward to successfully execute its strategic goals; it’s destined to not only become a regional innovation hub but also a civilized, modern, and affectionate metropolis that stands as the pride and beacon of hope for the entire nation.

By Kieu Phong – Translated by Thanh Tam