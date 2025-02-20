HCMC People's Committee announces leadership of newly established departments

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee handed over the appointment decision of the positions of Directors and Vice Directors of seven newly established departments.

Head of the NA's Economic and Financial Committee Phan Van Mai (5th, R) and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Commitee, Nguyen Van Duoc (4th, R) hand over the appointment decision to directors of seven newly established departments. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony of appointment decision announcement on municipal cadres was held during the 21st session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council in its 10th tenure for the 2021-2026 period on February 20.

Accordingly, Mr. Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan and Ms. Le Thi Huynh Mai were elected as directors of the Department of Internal Affairs and the Finance Department.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee decided to appoint Mr. Tran Hoang Quan and Mr. Tran Quang Lam as directors of the Department of Construction and the Department of Transportation and Public Works.

Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang holds the position of Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

Mr. Lam Dinh Thang and Mr. Nguyen Duy Tan have been appointed as directors of the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Ethnic Minority and Religious Affairs.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Commitee, Nguyen Van Duoc (R) congratulates directors of seven newly established departments. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice directors of the new Department of Internal Affairs include former vice directors of the Department of Internal Affairs Phan Kieu Thanh Huong, Nguyen Bac Nam, and Nguyen Thi Hong Tham, and Vice director of the old Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Luong Thi Toi.

Vice directors of the new Finance Department consist of former Director of the Finance Department, Nguyen Hoang Hai; former vice directors of the Finance Department, Tran Mai Phuong and Nguyen Ngoc Thao; vice directors of the old Department of Planning and Investment, Dinh Khac Huy, Pham Trung Kien, and Quach Ngoc Tuan; and former Vice Chairperson of the People’s Committee of Phu Nhuan District, Do Dang Ai.

Vice directors of the new Department of Natural Resources and Environment are former vice directors of the old Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Nguyen Thi Thanh My, Nguyen Minh Nhut, Huynh Van Thanh, Vo Trung Truc, and former vice directors of the old Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Hoang, Nguyen Huu Hoai Phu, and Duong Duc Trong.

Vice directors of the new Department of Science and Technology include former vice directors of the old Department of Science and Technology, Nguyen Thi Kim Hue and Le Thanh Minh, and former vice director of the old Department of Information and Communications, Vo Minh Thanh.

Vice directors of the new Department of Construction are former vice directors of the Department of Construction, Huynh Thanh Khiet, Pham Minh Man; vice directors of the old Department of Planning and Architecture, Truong Trung Kien, Phan Ngoc Phuc and Phan Van Tuan.

Vice directors of the new Department of Transportation and Public Works include former vice directors of the old Department of Transport, Bui Hoa An and Vo Khanh Hung; vice director of the old Department of Construction, Dang Phu Thanh; and deputy head of the city’s Traffic Safety Committee, Nguyen Thanh Loi.

Vice directors of the new Department of Ethnic Minority and Religious Affairs are Deputy heads of the old Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, Dinh Van Hoa, Tang Phuoc Loc, and Dang Thi Tuyet Mai; Deputy head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Tran Xuan Dien; and Head of the old Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, Huynh Van Hong Ngoc.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also granted the appointment decisions of the positions of Vice Director of the Health Department to former Vice director of the old Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Nguyen Tang Minh; Vice Director of the Department of Education and Training to Vice Director of the old Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Huynh Le Nhu Trang; and Vice Director of the Department of Culture and Sports to former Vice Director of the Department of Information and Communication, Nguyen Ngoc Hoi.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh