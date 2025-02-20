Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc serves as Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee on February 19 held a conference to announce and hand over the Politburo’s personnel decision to appoint Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc as Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee presided over the conference, along with the participation of Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly’s Economic and Financial Committee; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; and Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen along with other city leaders present flowers to congratulate Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, who has just appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the conference, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi announced the Politburo’s decision on personnel matters.

Particularly, Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Long An Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Long An Provincial People’s Council has been appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

He will no longer hold the leadership positions in Long An Province to take on the tasks in HCMC. Under the decision, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc will participate in the Executive Committee, Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also appointed Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to join the Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee, Standing Committee and hold the position of Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for the 2020-2025 term.

In his speech at the conference, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that the new position is both a great honor and a significant challenge with heavy responsibilities for Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc.

Highlighting the key tasks that the city is currently undertaking, the city’s Party Chief urged Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc to quickly familiarize new duties and effectively implement his personal action plan as committed.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presents the Politburo's decision to Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen believed that Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc would continue to uphold the spirit of innovation, creativity, bold thinking and self-reliance; and promote exemplary pioneering spirit to make significant contributions to Ho Chi Minh City’s development in the coming period.

Additionally, the city Party Chief highlighted the need to strengthen solidarity and unity within the Party, government and the people of Ho Chi Minh City.

A speech is given by Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Duoc receiving the new mission. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Duoc was very touched and pride to receive the new mission, and he pledged to closely coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee and the Standing Committee to help the city through challenges and difficulties as well as foster HCMC’s prosperity, civilization, modernity and compassion.

From left: Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Economic and Financial Committee Phan Van Mai and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

It is expected that at the 21st session of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council on February 20, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc will be nominated for election as Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, replacing Mr. Phan Van Mai, who has been assigned as the Chairman of the National Assembly’s Economic and Financial Committee for the 15th tenure.

By Van Minh, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong