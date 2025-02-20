Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary hands over personnel appointment decisions

SGGPO

The Party Committee, the delegation of National Assembly Deputies and the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organized a ceremony this morning to announce and hand over personnel appointment decisions.

The ceremony was attended by Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Economic and Financial Committee; Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

z6334662442883-49269b29e9a1db9dc015fc1606b985f6-8363-1366.jpg.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City leaders present flowers to congratulate individuals receiving personnel appointment decisions. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the ceremony, Huynh Cach Mang, Standing Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Organization Commission, announced personnel appointment decisions for Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran, member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union; Pham Thi Thanh Hien, Deputy Secretary of the Cu Chi District Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Cu Chi District People’s Committee; Hua Quoc Hung, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA); and Le Van Thinh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (DOLISA).

z6334662427071-f48510aee5a7b0eb578e296febfc25fe-8174-2482.jpg.jpg
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) hands over personnel appointment decisions to individuals. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Accordingly, the municipal Party Standing Committee has reassigned Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran, member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union to work at the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee has also reassigned Pham Thi Thanh Hien, Deputy Secretary of the Cu Chi District Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Cu Chi District People’s Committee to work at the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee assigned Hua Quoc Hung, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) to join the Cu Chi District Party Executive Committee and Standing Committee. He was officially appointed as the Deputy Secretary of the Cu Chi District Party Committee.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee appointed Le Van Thinh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to serve as the Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA).

By Ngo Binh, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

personnel appointment decisions. HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Deputy Secretary of the Cu Chi District Party Committee Hua Quoc Hung HCMC delegation of National Assembly deputies

