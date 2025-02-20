HCMC approves extra support for officials affected by restructuring

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council approved a resolution on additional support for officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers affected by organizational restructuring at its 21st session (thematic session) on the afternoon of Feb 20.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen and city leaders attend the meeting.

The resolution provides additional support for those impacted by the restructuring of administrative units and the political system. This includes individuals responsible for Party affairs at State-owned corporations and companies with 100 percent State capital, as well as those who do not meet the age requirements for re-election or reappointment to term-based positions in HCMC.

It establishes support levels for affected personnel in the city's political system, aligning with the provisions of Decree No.178/2024/ND-CP.

The policy aims to provide financial stability, helping affected individuals manage living expenses while seeking new employment after administrative restructuring.

HCMC leaders salute the flag at the meeting's opening session.

In addition to the Government's policies under Decree No.178, HCMC has expanded the scope and beneficiaries of its support policies based on local needs, proactively restructuring to streamline its administrative system.

The additional support applies to officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers in the city’s political system, as well as associations assigned tasks by the Party and State. It also includes State-owned corporations and companies with 100 percent State capital affected by Party organization restructuring.

The resolution provides additional support for those retiring early, resigning, stepping down from leadership positions, being appointed or elected to lower-ranking roles, or being reassigned to grassroots levels due to organizational restructuring. It also applies to individuals ineligible for re-election or reappointment to term-based positions in HCMC.

Specifically, this includes agencies, organizations, and public service units under the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front, and socio-political organizations from the city to the commune level, as well as associations assigned tasks by the Party and State. It also applies to State-owned corporations and companies affected by party organization restructuring, along with public service units under the HCMC People's Committee, city departments, Thu Duc City People's Committee, and district-level authorities.

Eligible beneficiaries include leaders, managers, civil servants, and public employees working in agencies, units, and organizations undergoing restructuring and streamlining. It also applies to commune-level officials and civil servants, as well as those ineligible for re-election or reappointment under regulations.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai presents the proposals of the People's Committee.

Eligible beneficiaries also comprise individuals employed under labor contracts before January 15, 2019, in accordance with labor laws, including those signing their first contract for support and service roles in administrative agencies and public service units; those signing their first contract for professional or specialized positions or working within the staffing quota in Party, State, and Fatherland Front agencies, as well as socio-political organizations; and those employed under indefinite-term labor contracts in administrative agencies, who are entitled to the same policies and benefits as civil servants.

This policy also applies to managers of State-owned enterprises and Party affairs officers in State-owned corporations and companies affected by the restructuring of Party organizations.

If an individual qualifies for multiple support policies under different resolutions of the HCMC People's Council, they will receive only the highest level of support available.

HCMC People's Council delegates attend the meeting.

The HCMC People's Committee estimates that 7,159 people will be eligible for additional support, with an average payout of over VND2.68 billion per early retiree. The total estimated budget for the support program is nearly VND17 trillion.

By Van Minh, Thu Huong, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan