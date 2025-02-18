21st session of 10th-tenure HCMC People's Council to open on February 20

The 21st session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council in its 10th tenure for the 2021-2026 term is scheduled to be held on the evening of February 20.

At the 20th session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council in its 10th tenure for the 2021-2026 term (Photo: SGGP)

At the session, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council will consider the proposals of the municipal People's Committee on the organization of specialized agencies under the People's Committee of the city and regulations for additional support for officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers when restructuring and streamlining of the organizational structure of the administrative units of the political system in the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council will consider the issuance of a specific policy to support tuition fees for preschool children and high school students in the 2024-2025 academic year; adjustments to Resolution 18/2023/NQ-HĐND on the functions and tasks of administrative organizations and public service units under the People's Committee of Thu Duc City; and adjustments to Resolution 78/NQ-HĐND on the organizational structure of administrative organizations and public service units under the People's Committee of Thu Duc City.

The session will also review and approve the investment policy for the existing BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) transportation infrastructure projects according to Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly; proposals related to the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025); and personnel matters.

