HCMC Party Committee directs implementation of Project 06 citywide

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has just issued an official dispatch directing the leadership and direction to promote the implementation of the Government's Project 06 citywide.

A female police official helps a man finish ID card procedures

The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has requested district authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in Ho Chi Minh City, and socio-political organizations in the city to strengthen inspection and supervision, ensure absolute security and safety of citizen information to avoid the disclosure of any inhabitants’ information that affects the overall data of the National Population Database System.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, in the two years of implementing the Government’s Project 06, localities and agencies have made great efforts to deploy many solutions for implementation. In particular, the police forces at all levels under the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department, members of the Steering Committee, the Project 06 Implementation Task Force in Ho Chi Minh City and localities, as well as organizations, individuals, and forces directly involved have joined hands to carry out many tasks with a large workload and high efficiency. The outcomes have made a positive contribution to social management, paving the way for the national digital transformation in general and in Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

For the continued promotion of the already-gained achievements and successful completion of the goals and tasks at a level equal to or higher than the targets set by the Government, ministries, agencies, and the Project 06 Implementation Task Force of the Government in 2024 and the following years, the Standing Board of the City Party Committee requires all levels of authorities, governments, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in Ho Chi Minh City, and socio-political organizations in the city to continue to add the Government’s Project 06 into resolutions and annual work programs in order to focus on leadership and comprehensive and effective implementation.

All departments, agencies and the above-mentioned units should step up propaganda about the practical benefits of Project 06, especially the ID Law 2023 by proactively applying many flexible solutions to mobilize and encourage people to register and use electronic identification accounts on the VNeID application platform, converting the implementation method of administrative procedures and civil transactions from direct to online implementation.

Additionally, they should strengthen the mobilization of the collective strength of the entire political system in implementing the Project 06 in accordance with the directives of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on strengthening responsibility, improving the efficiency of administrative procedure reform, improving methods to better serve people and businesses.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee assigns the Party Committee of the municipal People's Committee to direct departments, agencies, and localities to continue to coordinate closely in implementing the Project 06 and direct the restructuring of business processes, complete the provision of essential public services on the City's Administrative Procedure Settlement Information System integrated with connection to the National Public Service Portal, ensuring maximum reduction of costs, paperwork, and travel time for people and businesses.

Simultaneously, the city has been stepping up the work of granting social security accounts to policy beneficiaries who do not yet have accounts and paying non-cash social security allowances to people who already have accounts.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also requests studies and proactive proposals to effectively deploy pilot models and solutions to apply utilities from the national population database platform, citizen ID cards, and electronic identification to promote the implementation of the Project 06 and implement the roadmap according to the plan with a focus on pilot electronic student records, electronic health records, and speed up the progress of data digitization according to authority and scope of management especially digitizing data for the fields of household registration, land, labor and employment, health and continued allocation of funding to support the forces directly involved in implementing the Government’s Project 06.

The Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department is assigned to the task of directing the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department to coordinate with relevant units to provide electronic authentication services in accordance with the regulations on Electronic Identity Authentication and guide the use of utilities on the VNeID application to serve city dwellers.

By Thu Huong – Translated By Anh Quan