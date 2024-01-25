VNeID app updates many necessary features

The National Population Data Center (under the Public Security Ministry) has just released version 2.1.3 of VNeID with new essential features.

(Photo: SGGP)



Accordingly, the interface of VNeID 2.1.3 has changed to celebrate Lunar New Year. Also, various new features like an authentication method to replace the passcode one, to display news according to issuers, to allow users to change their mobile number online and sign in on a new device via face recognition authentication are introduced.

From this new version, VNeID users can use their fingerprint for authentication each time they access any features in the app instead of the old way of entering a passcode. Moreover, this version makes it easier to sign in on a new smartphone through the implementation of the face recognition technology besides the common way of NFC scanning on a chip-based citizen ID card.

The National Population Data Center warns that citizens should only install or update VNeID 2.1.3 via Google Play (Android) and App Store (iOS). It is not advisable to access a third party website or use an APK file for VNeID installation.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Yen Nhi