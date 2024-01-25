Science/technology

VNeID app updates many necessary features

SGGP

The National Population Data Center (under the Public Security Ministry) has just released version 2.1.3 of VNeID with new essential features.

43-4475.jpg
(Photo: SGGP)


Accordingly, the interface of VNeID 2.1.3 has changed to celebrate Lunar New Year. Also, various new features like an authentication method to replace the passcode one, to display news according to issuers, to allow users to change their mobile number online and sign in on a new device via face recognition authentication are introduced.

From this new version, VNeID users can use their fingerprint for authentication each time they access any features in the app instead of the old way of entering a passcode. Moreover, this version makes it easier to sign in on a new smartphone through the implementation of the face recognition technology besides the common way of NFC scanning on a chip-based citizen ID card.

The National Population Data Center warns that citizens should only install or update VNeID 2.1.3 via Google Play (Android) and App Store (iOS). It is not advisable to access a third party website or use an APK file for VNeID installation.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Yen Nhi

Tags

VNeID smartphone necessary features authentication passcode NFC scanning

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn