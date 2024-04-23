National

Hanoi pilots QR-code payment for issuing criminal record certificate via VneID

Hanoi yesterday piloted the issuance of criminal record certificates via VneID, with payment done by QR code scanning.

The process of asking for a criminal record certificate now does not require people to come to the office of the Justice Department, but can be done via VNeID


At the Justice Department of Hanoi, people can complete necessary the administrative procedure to ask for a criminal record certificate through the e-identification application VneID in an easy and convenient manner without taking much time.

However, when it comes to online payment for this procedure, there used to be only seven banks offer the service, which is a nuisance for citizens in general.

Therefore, Director of the Hanoi Justice Department Pham Thi Thanh Huong informed that in the upcoming time, her organization is going to cooperate with relevant state agencies to help functional units to add the feature of paying the application fee for the certificate by scanning a QR code to provide more convenience for the community.

She further stated that the Hanoi Justice Department has worked with related functional units to install necessary machines and form connections to prepare for the issuance of a criminal record certificate on VNeID.

When carrying this process through the app, there are 17 categories to declare, most of which can be automatically filled out after a retrieval from the National Population Database. Hence, citizens only need to finish another 4-5 categories to complete the application form for an e-certificate of criminal record.

“This would mean quicker and simpler certificate issuance, while applicants do not need to visit the Justice Department in person as before”, stressed Director Huong.

