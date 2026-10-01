HCMC Party Chief receives US Ambassador, Thai Consul General

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang hosted separate receptions on September 30 afternoon for US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks and Consul General of Thailand in HCMC Wiraka Moodhitaporn.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang meets with US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks. Photo: Viet Dung

At the reception for the US Ambassador, Secretary Tran Luu Quang welcomed Jennifer Wicks on her working visit to HCMC upon her appointment as the US Ambassador to Vietnam, expressing confidence that her tenure will be successful and actively contribute to the development of Vietnam–US relations.

The HCMC Party Chief affirmed that bilateral relations have never been as strong as they are today, noting that General Secretary and President To Lam made two working visits to the US in 2026, demonstrating the high priority and special importance the top Vietnamese leader accord to ties with the US.

Evaluating cooperation between HCMC and the US, Secretary Tran Luu Quang emphasized the deep footprint of the US business community through large-scale projects, particularly in high-tech sectors. He stated that these projects significantly contribute to the city's growth and align with its priority on science and technology development amidst expanded growth spaces.

Ho Chi Minh City wishes to further boost bilateral cooperation in potential fields such as trade, investment, science and technology, and education. Alongside economic ties, he highly appreciated US support in the "500 Days and Nights Campaign" to search, recover, and identify the remains of fallen soldiers.

Expressing her honor to serve as US Ambassador to Vietnam, US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks highlighted the city as an attractive investment destination and committed to continuing cooperation in war legacy humanitarian efforts, as well as advancing healthcare, education, science-technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

She expressed her desire to accompany Vietnam and HCMC in this new development phase, adding that building a solid foundation of mutual trust will create vital momentum for multi-field cooperation.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang, US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks, and other delegates pose for a commemorative photo. Photo: Viet Dung

Receiving Thai Consul General Wiraka Moodhitaporn, Secretary Tran Luu Quang highly valued positive developments in bilateral relations, especially following the State visit of the King and Queen of Thailand to Vietnam.

Acknowledging Wiraka Moodhitaporn's contributions to strengthening ties between HCMC and Thailand throughout her tenure, the HCMC Party Chief noted that Thai enterprises possess strong capabilities in bio-industry, petrochemicals, and building materials. He affirmed that with a new development space inter-connected with Ba Ria - Vung Tau and Binh Duong alongside special investment and trade mechanisms, Ho Chi Minh City holds great potential for Thai investors.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents a commemorative gift to Thai Consul General Wiraka Moodhitaporn. Photo: Viet Dung

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, Thai Consul General Wiraka Moodhitaporn and delegates take souvenir photos. Photo: Viet Dung

Thai Consul General Wiraka Moodhitaporn shared that during her term, she witnessed significant strides in Vietnam–Thailand relations, including the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Beyond economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and educational ties remain bright spots. She thanked the HCMC government, departments, and residents for their support over the past four years, affirming she will continue to bridge friendship in any future position.

By Phuong Nam - Translated by Anh Quan