Vietnam, Thailand elevate relations to comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam and Thailand have officially upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership during the ongoing trip to Vietnam by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra announce the elevation of Vietnam-Thailand relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership at a press conference in Hanoi on May 16. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and Thailand have officially upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, heard a press conference co-chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Hanoi on May 16.

PM Chinh told the press following the 4th Vietnam-Thailand Joint Cabinet Retreat the same day that the meeting took place successfully, stressing the two sides reached consensus on many key strategic orientations.

He noted that Thailand was one of the first ASEAN countries to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam after Vietnam's national reunification. It is also the only nation with which Vietnam has established a joint cabinet meeting mechanism, initiated by Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra in 2004.

Thailand was also the first ASEAN country to set up a strategic partnership with Vietnam in 2013, the leader continued.

The establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership helps foster a peaceful and stable environment in terms of security and defence across ASEAN, Asia, and the world at large, the PM emphasised.

It also contributes to fast and sustainable socio-economic development in both Vietnam and Thailand, bringing greater prosperity and well-being to their people, he said.

VNA