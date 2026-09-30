Ho Chi Minh City values cooperation with Guangzhou City (China)

Ho Chi Minh City attaches great importance to its cooperative relationship with Guangzhou City and Guangdong Province, local leadership affirmed during an official visit to China on September 29.

At the meeting between Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Zhang Guozhi, Vice Governor of Guangdong Province, China. Photo: Tran Hung

On the afternoon of September 29, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee met with Zhang Guozhi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee and Vice Governor of Guangdong Province, China.

At the meeting, Guangdong Vice Governor Zhang Guozhi evaluated that the traditional friendly relations between the two countries continue to develop positively, with cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Guangdong Province standing out as a bright spot.

The continuous strengthening of solidarity, expansion of cooperation space, and sharing of development experience not only create practical value for the business community and citizens, but also consolidate strategic trust between the two nations.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee meets with Zhang Guozhi, Vice Governor of Guangdong Province, China. Photo: Tran Hung

Affirming that Ho Chi Minh City always attaches importance to its friendly and cooperative relations with Guangdong Province, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc stated that since the two localities established friendly ties in November 2009, high-level exchanges and cooperation in trade, investment, culture, and people-to-people exchanges have been regularly maintained.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed confidence that this visit would contribute to further deepening friendly relations while opening up additional practical cooperation opportunities between both sides.

On the occasion of National Day of the People's Republic of China, the Ho Chi Minh City Chairman respectfully extended warm congratulations to the Party Committee, government, and people of Guangdong Province.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc pays a visit to the Consulate General of Vietnam in Guangzhou City. Photo: Nguyen Quoc

On the same day, Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc visited the Consulate General of Vietnam in Guangzhou City.

During the meeting with the delegation, Consul General Nguyen Viet Dung stated that this is a locality that has led national GDP contributions for 37 consecutive years. This visit by the Ho Chi Minh City delegation carries special significance as it takes place against the backdrop of China hosting APEC 2026 and Vietnam hosting APEC 2027.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc lays flowers and offers incense at the tomb of Martyr Pham Hong Thai at Huanghuagang Park. Photo: Nguyen Quoc

Regarding cooperative relations with Guangdong Province, the urban railway sector is an important highlight as Guangzhou Metro has participated in Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 2. China accounts for 40,000 km of the world's 60,000 km of railways, with speeds reaching 350 km/h in some areas. This represents a very major strength of China that Ho Chi Minh City can leverage to enhance cooperation.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc stated that HCMC highly appreciates the Vietnam - China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, particularly the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Guangdong Province along with Guangzhou and Shenzhen Cities, which continues to develop exceptionally well with increasingly high political trust and progressively deeper economic and trade cooperation.

He expressed his desire for the Consulate General of Vietnam to continue acting as an active bridge supporting Ho Chi Minh City to expand deep and broad cooperation with major economic hubs in Guangdong Province, such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

As part of the activities in Guangzhou, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc led the Ho Chi Minh City delegation to lay flowers and offer incense at the tomb of Martyr Pham Hong Thai at Huanghuagang Park.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan