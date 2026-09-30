36th German Unity Day celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City

The Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Germany Friendship Association held a gathering on September 30 to mark the 36th anniversary of German Unity Day (October 3, 1990–2026).

President of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Germany Friendship Association Nguyen Anh Tuan speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Germany Friendship Association Nguyen Anh Tuan highlighted the crucial role of people-to-people diplomacy in fostering friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations.

Moving forward, the association will focus on three key priorities, including expanding membership—particularly among young people who have studied or worked in Germany; strengthening people-to-people exchanges to support bilateral cooperation in economics, culture, education, and vocational training; and conveying the feedback and recommendations of members and German partners to relevant authorities.

Deputy Consul General of Germany in Ho Chi Minh City Philip Marsden speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Philip Marsden, Deputy Consul General of Germany in Ho Chi Minh City, noted that the Strategic Partnership between Germany and Vietnam continues to strengthen. He cited several recent joint initiatives, including Siemens Group's agreement with Vietnamese partners to build two high-speed railway lines (Hanoi–Quang Ninh and Ben Thanh–Can Gio in Ho Chi Minh City); the 8th Vietnam–Germany International Conference at Vietnamese-German University, sponsored by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and co-organized by the Goethe-Institute in Ho Chi Minh City; and the annual Oktoberfest in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Deputy Consul General praised the association's ongoing efforts to organize dialogue, exchange, and networking events between the two countries.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh