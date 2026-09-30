Ho Chi Minh City learns Shenzhen’s digital urban management, disaster response

On September 30, a delegation led by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc surveyed emergency response and digital urban governance models in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, during a working visit to China.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (L) and Liu Jianjun, Deputy Director of the Shenzhen Municipal Emergency Management Bureau attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the Shenzhen Municipal Emergency Management Bureau, the delegation learned about the city's disaster prevention and mitigation system, operational since 2020, which connects municipal agencies to facilitate real-time information sharing and rapid response deployment.

During the site visit, Liu Jianjun, Deputy Director of the Shenzhen Municipal Emergency Management Bureau, noted that the city currently employs 44 operators managing 40 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These drones serve disaster monitoring, search and rescue operations, emergency communications, and logistics transport for supplies, medicines, and rescue equipment with a maximum payload of up to 200 kg per unit. Notably, a hybrid gasoline-electric UAV can maintain operations even when primary communication systems are disrupted.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc commended Shenzhen’s integration of technology and digitalization in emergency early-warning and command operations, specifically highlighting the use of UAVs and low-altitude technology for disaster monitoring, site reconnaissance, and search and rescue.

He added that Ho Chi Minh City also has domestic UAV manufacturers and proposed that both sides explore collaborative opportunities. Potential areas of cooperation include utilizing UAVs to evacuate victims from disaster zones, thereby enhancing rescue capabilities and incident management in major urban areas.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (left) at the working session with Mr. Zhang Jun, Deputy Director of the Government Services and Data Management Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality. (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of the same day, the delegation met with the Government Services and Data Management Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality to study its digital government framework and the application of shared data, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and digital platforms in urban governance.

During the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc praised Shenzhen’s data management and administrative service framework, particularly its approach to data integration, exploitation, and the operation of shared digital platforms. Drawing from Shenzhen's experience, Ho Chi Minh City seeks to exchange expertise and learn best practices in smart city development, digital transformation, and tech-driven urban management to improve public service quality.

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh