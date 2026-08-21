Ho Chi Minh City

Artistic exchange marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam–Thailand relations

SGGP

An artistic exchange was held at the Ho Chi Minh City Children’s House on the evening of August 20 to mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic ties (August 6, 1976–August 6, 2026).

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Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Pham Minh Tuan, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) and the Vietnam–Thailand Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the gathering, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Pham Minh Tuan, highlighted the close neighborly ties between Vietnam and Thailand, noting their shared cultural values, the Mekong River, and common membership in ASEAN. He emphasized that bilateral friendship and cooperation have steadily strengthened over the past half-century.

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Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Thai Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Wiraka Moodhitaporn remarked that the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025 demonstrated a mutual commitment to pushing cooperation to new heights. She identified Ho Chi Minh City as a key partner for Thailand, noting its sister-city relationship with Bangkok established in 2015, and praised exchanges in culture, tourism, education, and blood donation drives for bolstering people-to-people connections.

Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and Chairman of the Vietnam–Thailand Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City, reaffirmed that the association and HUFO will continue collaborating with the Thai Consulate General to expand socio-cultural exchanges and youth engagement, fostering substantive and sustainable growth in bilateral relations.

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A performance by Thai artist (Photo: SGGP)

The evening featured performances by professional artists from the Ministry of Culture of Thailand showcasing Thai cultural traditions, alongside song and dance routines performed by members of the Vietnam–Thailand Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh

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50th anniversary of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic ties Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) Vietnam–Thailand Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Thailand

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