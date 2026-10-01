Ho Chi Minh City boosts cooperation with Singapore in digital transformation

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee paid a working visit to Singapore from September 27 to 30 to strengthen bilateral ties in public administrative reform, housing development, and digital transformation.

The delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee was led by Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong.

During the visit on September 28, the delegation held a specialized working session with the Public Service Division (PSD) under the Prime Minister's Office of Singapore.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong at the working session with the Public Service Division (PSD) under the Prime Minister's Office of Singapore. Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of External Relations.

The session aimed to learn from Singapore's policy experience in building a modern, service-oriented administration, establishing a professional civil service environment, developing a workforce of public servants proficient in digital skills, and enhancing public service delivery capacity alongside the application of technology, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence (AI) in state governance.

On the same day, the delegation met with the Housing & Development Board (HDB) of Singapore. Ms. Lui Wen Qing, Acting Director of HDB, briefed the delegation on the formation and development of HDB, highlighting its core role in meeting the housing needs of citizens, particularly low- and middle-income groups. HDB currently manages a network of public housing, rental housing, and affordable housing, with its apartments serving as homes for nearly 80 percent of Singapore's population.

The delegation studied policies on developing affordable housing stocks, experience in urban planning, construction, and management of affordable housing areas and apartment complexes; and the integration of housing development with technical infrastructure, social infrastructure, and sustainable living environments.

Continuing the program on September 29, the HCMC delegation held a working session with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore to exchange experience on digital transformation applications in public administrative services, digital economy development, digital infrastructure construction, and data governance.

Discussions focused particularly on policy-making experience in building digital ecosystems and connecting state management agencies, enterprises, and social organizations. The two sides also discussed technological solutions and AI applications to improve the quality of public service provision for citizens and businesses.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) at the meeting with Professor Joseph Liow, Dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of External Relations.

On the morning of September 30, the delegation visited and worked with Professor Joseph Liow, Dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy under the National University of Singapore.

Professor Joseph Liow highly valued the fruitful cooperation between the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and localities in training and nurturing human resources, particularly management and leadership cadres, thereby making positive contributions to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Singapore and Vietnam.

The two sides discussed potential areas and orientations to promote cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in the coming time.

HCMC People's Committee Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong proposed that the school further expand cooperation with HCMC in training and nurturing public servants and leadership cadres through short-term training courses, skill development classes, modern governance knowledge updates, as well as long-term, in-depth postgraduate training programs.

Both sides also agreed to hold discussions toward early signing a Memorandum of Understanding on public servant training cooperation between the HCMC Department of Home Affairs and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

As part of the working visit, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited the Embassy of Vietnam in Singapore and toured the Tech Week Singapore, one of the region’s leading forums for connecting stakeholders in technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

By Phuong Nam - Translated by Anh Quan