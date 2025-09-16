HCMC Party Chief directs immediate review, adjustment of planning

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang directed an immediate review and adjustment of the city’s master plan and specialized plans.

At the fourth conference of the HCMC Party Executive Committee for the 2020-2025 term on September 15, he directed the immediate review and adjustment of the city’s plans to ensure consistency and compatibility with the new development context and urban space, enabling prompt implementation.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang concludes at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Tran Luu Quang emphasized several key tasks to focus on implementing in the coming time. Among them, the city will arrange and assign personnel according to four principles.

These include appointing individuals suited to their positions, fostering a culture of listening, upholding democracy, and avoiding dogmatism. Adjustments to certain posts will be made as appropriate, with timing determined by the city’s leadership.

In terms of planning, the city Party chief stressed that Ho Chi Minh City, now home to more than 14 million people across an area of over 7,000 square kilometers, requires an overarching, integrated and professional approach to planning.

Secretary Tran Luu Quang directed an immediate review and adjustment of the city’s master plan and specialized plans to ensure consistency and compatibility with the new development context and urban space, enabling prompt implementation.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang discusses with Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy and Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Director Nguyen Van Hieu. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Regarding the rearrangement of headquarters and public land, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang noted the need to promptly arrange and effectively explore public houses and land, avoid waste and loss, considering this as a resource serving the city's development.

Related to the implementation of Resolution 98/2023/QH13 of the National Assembly on piloting certain special mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee requested strict and persistent implementation.

At the same time, it is essential to focus on completing proposals to amend and supplement mechanisms and policies facing difficulties and obstacles during the implementation of Resolution 98/2023/QH15, to submit to centrally-run agencies and the National Assembly at the nearest session in order to create outstanding mechanisms and policies as a foundation to promote the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City in the next phase.

Removing bottlenecks in public investment

At the conference, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc evaluated that the socio-economic situation of Ho Chi Minh City continues to recover and grow positively, with a growth rate of 7.8 percent. This is a very important premise for Ho Chi Minh City to achieve a growth rate of 8.5 percent by the end of 2025.

However, Ho Chi Minh City still has limitations that must be quickly overcome. Among them, public investment and disbursement activities have stalled. One of the reasons is the slow land clearance work.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee pointed out that this reason is related to the responsibilities of departments and localities.

Ho Chi Minh City Finance Department Director Nguyen Cong Vinh speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Sharing on the matter, Ho Chi Minh City Finance Department Director Nguyen Cong Vinh said that seven out of 13 municipal departments and agencies under the municipal People’s Committee have disbursed less than 30 percent of their assigned public investment capital, compared with the city’s overall disbursement rate of 45.2 percent.

He identified land clearance and compensation as the primary obstacles. The director emphasized that the low disbursement performance of these units has pulled down the city’s overall rate and slowed project timelines.

Regarding the removal of obstacles for stalled projects, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc reported that 616 out of 838 projects and works have already received opinions for resolution. If these projects can be cleared of their difficulties, they would unlock more than VND425 trillion (US$16.1 billion) in capital and 2,400 hectares of land.

This is a very positive signal for investors, creating a more open and attractive investment environment, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized, adding that numerous domestic and international investors have recently come to Ho Chi Minh City. This is reflected in the city’s FDI inflows, which reached US$7.73 billion, including US$2 billion in the digital transformation sector.

At the same time, challenges remain, as some localities lack qualified personnel while others have a surplus in key areas such as land, construction, environment and finance. Many wards and communes also face shortages of urban order management staff.

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs Director Pham Thi Thanh Hien speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

To address this, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs has consulted the city to assign 900 inspectors from the municipal Department of Construction to 19 local task forces at ward and commune levels, tasked with enforcing urban order and construction management.

Related News HCMC Party Committee meeting focuses on solutions to achieve double-digit growth

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong