HCMC Vietnam–Slovakia Friendship Association boosts people-to-people exchanges

The Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Slovakia Friendship Association for the 2025–2030 term elected its 19-member Executive Committee.

According to results announced on December 13, Mr. Bui Quang Hai was re-elected to continue serving as Chairman of the association.

During the 2019–2024 term, the association maintained and promoted its role as a bridge in people-to-people diplomacy, thereby strengthening the traditional friendship between the peoples of Vietnam and Slovakia, he said.

New Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Slovakia Friendship Association was launched.

The association also organized numerous practical activities such as celebrations of the national days of both countries, cultural exchanges, interpretation support, and participated in peace, solidarity and friendship activities.

He also noted that during the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters, the association had actively mobilized its members to engage in charitable activities, donate medical supplies and support communities at home and abroad, demonstrating social responsibility.

Organizational work was strengthened, membership remained stable, and ties with domestic and international partners were enhanced.

As for the 2025–2030 term, the association has identified the need to continue renewing the content and forms of its activities, promote people-to-people exchanges and external communications, thereby improving the effectiveness and standing of the association in people-to-people diplomacy.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

