Ho Chi Minh City reviews, incorporates contributions on new land price list

Mr. Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee cum Chairman of the HCMC Land Price Appraisal Council, has signed Report No. 315 on the appraisal of the city’s first land price list, set to take effect on January 1, 2026.

The Council approved proposals from the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment regarding the appraisal of the first land price list for various land types, effective from January 1, 2026; and assigned the department to finalize the draft land price list, complete required procedures, and submit it to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for presentation to the municipal People’s Council for approval.

The report noted that the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment had reviewed and incorporated numerous comments from departments, organizations and experts. The land pricing process follows market-based principles, ensures transparency and objectivity, and seeks to balance the interests of the State, land users and investors.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment also developed land prices for residential, commercial-service, non-agricultural production and agricultural land based on socio-economic conditions in each area, and harmonizing prices in adjoining localities and road sections.

As for agricultural land, the department maintained current prices in the High-Tech Agricultural Zone and clarified that compensation in land recovery cases will continue to follow market prices.

At the working session on December 9, the Ho Chi Minh City Land Price Appraisal Council requested the Department of Agriculture and Environment to coordinate with relevant agencies to review and supplement the income-based valuation method for agricultural land, as a basis for comparison and proposals in accordance with regulations.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh commended the department’s efforts and sense of responsibility in developing the city’s first land price list, noting that contributions from Council members had been selectively incorporated and addressed.

By Do Tra Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong