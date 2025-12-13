HCMC provides over VND58 billion in flood relief to Khanh Hoa Province

Ho Chi Minh City has continued its support for Khanh Hoa Province with assistance worth more than VND58 billion (US$2.3 million) to help address damage caused by storms and floods in 2025.

As of December 13, a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, visited venues across Khanh Hoa Province to deliver aid and extend support to affected residents and schools.

At the Khanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee’s headquarters, the delegation handed over more than VND26.8 billion (over US$1 million) for flood recovery and over VND26.5 billion (US$1 million) for repairs to 31 schools. Additional assistance included 2,000 tons of rice, household water filtration units, cash support for farmers, and medical supplies. Becamex Group also contributed VND2 billion (US$75,921).

On the same day, the delegation also provided funding and supplies to Dien Lac Primary School and presented gifts and scholarships to teachers and students, as well as support packages to affected households.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc said HCMC departments and agencies continue to work closely with Khanh Hoa counterparts to help the province recover and restore normal life and production.

Since August, Ho Chi Minh City has mobilized more than VND392 billion (nearly US$15 million) in donations and distributed over VND250 billion (US$9.5 million) in disaster relief nationwide.

In addition, HCMC has promptly received and distributed 29,000 family medical kits and 4,826 tons of goods, including food, drinking water, essential supplies and clothing to the flood-hit areas in the province.

>>> Below are photos of the HCMC delegation delivering aid to Khanh Hoa Province.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong