Ho Chi Minh City immediately implements NA’s amended Resolution 98

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, presided over a meeting to implement the National Assembly (NA)’s amendment resolution on special mechanisms for the city's development last night.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, on December 11, the National Assembly (NA) approved a resolution amending and supplementing certain provisions of Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15, which pertains to the piloting of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, stated that the session aims to immediately implement specific tasks, following the principle of clear responsibilities and timelines, right after the National Assembly approved the resolution.

He emphasized the need to promptly roll out the mechanisms and policies entrusted to Ho Chi Minh City by the National Assembly.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, this is an extremely important and urgent task. In its implementation, he advised flexibility over perfectionism, urging that any provisions that can be applied immediately should be, noting that the amended Resolution 98 introduces elements that precede existing legislation.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee instructed that the implementation of the resolution must proceed step by step in a “rolling” manner, with all stages completed within December to be submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council at the end of the month.

He called for close coordination among departments, agencies, and investors who have registered to implement the special projects outlined in the resolution.

To ensure the timely submission of resolutions implementing the new mechanisms and policies to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, the Chairman assigned specific tasks to each department and agency. In particular, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction will take the lead, coordinating with the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) to prepare matters related to the city’s metro system.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, Bui Ta Hoang Vu speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Free Trade Zone (FTZ), the Department of Industry and Trade will take the lead, coordinating with relevant departments and agencies.

For urban development linked with TOD (Transit-Oriented Development), the Department of Planning and Architecture will take the lead.

The Department of Finance, in coordination with the Department of Agriculture and Environment and other relevant departments, will prepare content related to Build-Transfer (BT) contracts.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc also assigned specific deadlines for departments and agencies to report on each task by December 18, with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Office compiling the reports for the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee by December 19, in order to meet the schedule for the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council session at the end of December.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, noted that certain mechanisms and policies, such as the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Free Trade Zone (FTZ) and the attraction of strategic investors, are not yet regulated by law. Therefore, he emphasized that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council should exercise maximum flexibility when reviewing these proposals, taking into account the city’s specific conditions to ensure swift and smooth implementation.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay and representatives of other departments and agencies also suggested that resolutions be submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council through an expedited process to meet the need for rapid deployment. Additionally, departments and agencies should submit their proposals for review by the City Council committees as soon as they are prepared, without waiting for full completion.

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh