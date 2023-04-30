HCMC oriented to Truong Sa islands

Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City said city leaders and dwellers are always oriented towards Truong Sa Islands.

The chairwoman made the statement at the launching ceremony of the program "For the green Truong Sa", mobilizing funds to buy seeds and seedlings, materials, and fertilizers for planting and tending green trees, building vegetable gardens on the islands of the Spratly archipelago in the South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa.

Immediately after the launching ceremony, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited and gave gifts to officials, soldiers and people in Truong Sa and DK1/14 rig from April 20 to 26.