SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Photo Gallery

HCMC oriented to Truong Sa islands

SGGP
Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City said city leaders and dwellers are always oriented towards Truong Sa Islands.
Related News
HCMC oriented to Truong Sa islands ảnh 1

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Navy and Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City plant a sea almond tree on Sinh Ton Island

The chairwoman made the statement at the launching ceremony of the program "For the green Truong Sa", mobilizing funds to buy seeds and seedlings, materials, and fertilizers for planting and tending green trees, building vegetable gardens on the islands of the Spratly archipelago in the South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa.

Immediately after the launching ceremony, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited and gave gifts to officials, soldiers and people in Truong Sa and DK1/14 rig from April 20 to 26.

HCMC oriented to Truong Sa islands ảnh 2

Artists of the Bong Sen Ethnic Music and Dance Theater serve soldiers on the islands
HCMC oriented to Truong Sa islands ảnh 3

Orchids are grown on Truong Sa islands
HCMC oriented to Truong Sa islands ảnh 4

Vegetables are grown on the DK1/14 rig
HCMC oriented to Truong Sa islands ảnh 5

Fishing boats at Da Tay A Island
HCMC oriented to Truong Sa islands ảnh 6
HCMC oriented to Truong Sa islands ảnh 7

Two fast attack ships nicknamed Lightning, patrol and protect the peaceful waters of the Spratly Islands of the Fatherland. Ship of class 12418 Molniya, with 16 missiles, is built by Ba Son Corporation under the Vietnam Defence Industry.
By Khac Hao - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Truong Sa island DK1/14 rig fishing boats Ba Son Corporation the Vietnam Defence Industry

Other news

Photo Gallery

HCMC leaders, people commemorate Hung Kings

An incense offering ceremony was held at the Hung Kings Memorial Site in the National Historical and Cultural Park in Thu Duc City on April 29 or the tenth day of the third lunar month to commemorate Hung Kings, the legendary ancestors of Vietnam.