Working Delegation No. 5 from HCMC wraps up visit to Truong Sa, DK1 rig

On April 26, Working Delegation No. 5 from Ho Chi Minh City concluded their visit to Truong Sa Island District (Khanh Hoa) and the DK1 rig on the Southern continental shelf of Vietnam.

The Working Delegation No. 5 was led by Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Navy. The HCMC delegation was headed by Mrs. Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC.

Mr. Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, and Ms. Pham Thi Hong Ha, Standing Deputy Head of the Commission of Internal Affairs of the HCMC Party Committee are Deputy Heads of the delegation. The delegation consisted of 164 representatives from departments, districts, artists, and journalists from HCMC.

This is an important and special working trip, highlighting the deep commitment of the Party, government, and people of HCMC to protecting the sovereignty of the country's seas and islands. It also demonstrates the spirit of solidarity, collaboration, and encouragement that provides immense strength for each navy officer and soldier to overcome challenges, unite as one, and stand firm at the forefront of the wind and waves, deserving to be recognized as the backbone force in safeguarding the sacred sovereignty of the country's seas and islands.

During the 7-day working trip from April 20 to 26, the delegation visited the islands of Co Lin, Sinh Ton, An Bang, Da Dong A, Da Tay A, Truong Sa, and the final destination of DK-1/14 rig.

At each island and the DK1/14 rig, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong and Mrs. Tran Kim Yen, on behalf of the Party, government, and people of HCMC, expressed their sincere wishes for the health and well-being of officers, soldiers, and residents on the islands. They encouraged them to remain steadfast in protecting the sovereignty of the country's seas and islands, to excel in all tasks, and to safeguard the sacred sovereignty of the country's territory.

The delegation bestowed meaningful gifts upon officers, soldiers, and island residents, provided financial aid to forces stationed on the islands and rig and families living on the islands, and gave gifts to 16 soldiers who are citizens of HCMC currently working on Sinh Ton, Da Dong A, Da Tay A, and Truong Sa islands.

Here are some photos of the 7-day working trip of the Working Delegation No.5: