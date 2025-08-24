Hanoi offers free public transport to mark 80th National Day

In commemoration of the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945–September 2, 2025), the Hanoi People's Committee has announced that all public bus and urban railway services will be free of charge from August 30 through September 2, 2025.

Public bus services in Hanoi will be free of charge from August 30 through September 2, 2025.

Accordingly, all 128 subsidized bus routes, along with two urban metro lines consisting of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong 2A line and Nhon-Cau Giay 3.1, will operate free of charge for all passengers during the designated period.

For single-ride passengers, tickets will still be issued, but no fare will be collected. Monthly pass holders, as well as those eligible for free or discounted fares, will only be required to present their valid cards when using the services.

The initiative is being implemented by the Hanoi Public Transport Management and Operation Center, in coordination with bus operators and Hanoi Railway One Member Limited Liability Company (Hanoi Metro), under the direction of the Hanoi People's Committee and the Department of Construction.

Hanoi will offer free metro rides during 80th National Day Celebrations.

The program aims to encourage the greater use of public transportation, help reduce traffic congestion and environmental pollution, and promote Hanoi's image as a modern, civilized, and environmentally friendly capital city.

City authorities have instructed transport operators to closely monitor passenger volumes and promptly adjust service frequency, add additional trips, or extend operating hours if necessary. Strict oversight will also be maintained over the issuance of free tickets to ensure accurate accounting and compliance with financial regulations.

Relevant departments, agencies, and local authorities have been tasked with strengthening public communication and providing guidance to help residents and visitors access bus stops, navigate transit routes, and connect to event venues and tourist destinations. These efforts aim to ensure maximum convenience for the public during this important national celebration.

By Nguyen Quoc—Translated by Kim Khanh