HCMC leaders, people commemorate Hung Kings

An incense offering ceremony was held at the Hung Kings Memorial Site in the National Historical and Cultural Park in Thu Duc City on April 29 or the tenth day of the third lunar month to commemorate Hung Kings, the legendary ancestors of Vietnam.

Attending the meaningful annual event were Politburo member and HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen; former Politburo member and former Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Hai; Chairman of the city People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu; Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen; Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Council Nguyen Van Dung; leaders of the High Command of Military Region 7, the High Command of Military Region 4, departments, People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City, and a huge number of people in the city.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh Tran Kim Yen said that the commemoration of Hung Kings which is annually observed on the 10th day of the third lunar month is a day that Vietnamese people no matter where they live turn their hearts to the homeland and express gratitude to the Hung Kings, the founders of the Vietnamese nation. The reign of Hung Kings is an important period in the history of Vietnam, setting up the country's foundation.

This year, HCMC focuses on implementing important projects, solving obstacles to accelerate the progress of major projects, strengthening digital transformation in various fields and administrative reform, improving the investment environment, and solving businesses’ problems.

The ceremony commemorating Hung Kings also included processions, offerings of fruits, Banh chung (square glutinous rice cake), Banh day (white, flat, and round steamed glutinous rice cake), performances of traditional music, folk games and an exhibition of Vietnamese costumes.

The delegation of the city’s leaders also offered incense and flowers to the army commander and excellent administrator Nguyen Huu Canh.

The Hung Kings Memorial Day, which falls on the 10th of the third lunar month, is one of the public holidays in Vietnam. The worshipping ritual of the Hung Kings was recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012.

Hung Kings worship ritual has become a significant cultural festival for the Vietnamese people, worshipping and paying gratitude to Hung Kings, the nation's legendary founders.