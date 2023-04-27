HCMC leaders pay tribute to heroes on Reunification Day

A delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at HCMC Martyrs' Cemetery on April 27.

The delegation of leaders of the Party Committee, People's Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city aims to celebrate 48 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2023), the 137th May Day (May 1, 1886-2023), the 69th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7) and the 133rd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19).

Attending the event was Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen; Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc; and leaders of departments and People’s Committees of districts in the city.

The leaders sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, heroes, and fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation.

They then paid respect to fallen soldiers, veteran revolutionaries, and senior Party and State leaders, who are resting in peace at Lac Canh Cemetery in Thu Duc City.

Delegates also offered incense in commemoration of late presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch in District 4 and laid wreaths to pay respect to late President Ho Chi Minh at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in District 1.

HCMC’s leaders remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

On the same day, another delegation of representatives from the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee led by Vice Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu paid tribute to war heroes at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs, Martyr Cemetery of Cu Chi and HCMC Policy Cemetery.

The delegation then visited the Memorial House of the Vietnamese Heroic Mother, Hero of People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh in Hiep Phuoc Commune’s Trai Den Hamlet in Cu Chi District.

Attending the visit was Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai; Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung; and Vice Chairmen of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and Ngo Minh Chau.

Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs is built to commemorate martyrs and people who laid down their lives on the battlefields in Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh and made outstanding contributions to this land during the anti-French and US resistance wars for national independence and freedom. The names of 45,639 fallen soldiers are carved into a granite stone tablet and gilded with gold, including more than 9,300 martyrs from 40 other cities and provinces across the country.