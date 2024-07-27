HCMC leaders pay tribute to national heroes, martyrs

A delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials led by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at HCMC Martyrs' Cemetery in Thu Duc City on July 27.

A delegation of leaders of the City visits Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery on July 27. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit is one of the activities aiming to celebrate the 77th anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 - 2024) and pay tribute to the heroic martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation's reunification.

The leaders offered incense and flowers and observed a minute of silence to commemorate heroes, and fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation.

Leaders of HCMC offered incense at martyrs' graves in the cemetery that covers an area of nearly 30 hectares and is the resting place of more than 14,000 fallen soldiers.

Delegates observed a minute of silence in memory of those who fought for the country. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, a delegation of leaders of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC led by Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc paid tribute to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and fallen soldiers at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs in Cu Chi District.

A delegation of officials of the city led by Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc pays tribute to war heroes at Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs in Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP)

Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs is built to commemorate martyrs and people who laid down their lives on the battlefields in Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh and made outstanding contributions to this land during the anti-French and US resistance wars for national independence and freedom. The names of 45,639 fallen soldiers are carved into a granite stone tablet and gilded with gold, including more than 9,300 martyrs from 40 other cities and provinces across the country.

The delegation also visited and offered flowers to war heroes in the Martyr Cemetery of Cu Chi in An Nhon Tay Commune and HCMC Policy Cemetery in Phu Hoa Dong Commune, Cu Chi District; and then visited the Memorial House of the Vietnamese Heroic Mother, Hero of People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh in Hiep Phuoc Commune’s Trai Den Hamlet in Cu Chi District.

By Thanh Trong, Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh