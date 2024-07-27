Young people in HCMC, Quang Ngai pay respect to fallen soldiers

On the evening of July 26, young people in Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Province of Quang Ngai were offering incense to commemorate martyrs.

Young people in Quang Ngai pay respect to fallen soldiers

At the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Thu Duc City, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union organized a candlelight ceremony to pay tribute to the heroes and martyrs on the occasion of the 77th Anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - July 27, 2024).

The event was attended by several city leaders including Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Secretary Nguyen Huu Hiep of the Thu Duc City Party Committee, Head Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Mass Mobilization Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Vice Chairman Huynh Thanh Nhan of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, and Deputy Head Tang Huu Phong of the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee,

During the ceremony, leaders and youth members paid their respects by offering incense and flowers to honor the significant contributions of the heroes and martyrs. After the incense offering, delegates lit candles at each martyr’s grave. Additionally, a memorial ritual was held to commemorate the late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, a lifelong leader dedicated to the nation and its people.

On the same day, Ho Chi Minh City’s youth organized candlelight ceremonies at various martyrs’ cemeteries across the city to express gratitude to those who sacrificed for the country.

Elsewhere, localities in Quang Ngai Province commemorated the 77th Anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day by visiting martyrs’ cemeteries and lighting candles to honor the brave sacrifices made for national liberation and unity.

During the commemoration ceremony in Quang Ngai, the Provincial Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee jointly placed wreaths and offered incense at the provincial martyrs’ cemetery in Nghia Thuan Commune of Tu Nghia District. Delegates, units, and youth members also paid their respects to the fallen soldiers at the monument in Quang Ngai Province’s martyrs’ cemetery.

After offering incense and placing wreaths, the delegations observed a minute of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh, the revered predecessors, and the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence and the bright future of today’s youth and Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy