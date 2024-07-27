SGGP Newspaper offers housing support, gifts to poor families in Tay Ninh

The Sai Gon Giai Phong( SGGP) Newspaper, the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, and the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) provided funding to build and repair houses for policy-beneficiary families in Tay Ninh Province.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (R) and a representative of the sponsors provide funding to build and repair houses for wounded veteran Pham Van Thien. (Photo: SGGP)

The program aims to mark the 77th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2024).

The delegation handed over VND70 million (US$2,766) to wounded veteran Pham Van Thien, 80, and 10 gifts worth VND2 million each to poor people, individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country in Thanh Phuoc Commune, Go Dau District of Tay Ninh Province.

Mr. Pham Van Thien expressed his emotions and sincere thanks to sponsors for supporting him in repairing his degraded house with roof leaks during heavy rains. The injured war veteran along with his sick son and two grandchildren are living in very difficult circumstances.

According to Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Go Dau District Nguyen Van Dau, the people of the district were always resilient in fighting for their homeland during the war, contributing to the nation's heroic history of fighting against foreign invaders.

Currently, Thanh Phuoc Commune has 988 policy beneficiary families, 37 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, and three Heroes of the People's Armed Forces. Agriculture has a crucial role to play in economic development in the locality.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh