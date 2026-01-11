HCMC leaders join hands to support the poor with health insurance, Tet gifts

HCMC officials joined hands to bring warmth and care to disadvantaged families in Ho Tram by presenting health insurance cards, Tet gifts to underprivileged residents ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year.

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, and Lo Quan Hiep, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Department give health insurance cards and gifts to poor people

This morning, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the city’s Social Insurance Agency, the Farmers’ Association, and Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, organized a program to distribute health insurance cards and Tet gifts to residents in difficult circumstances in Ho Tram Commune.

Speaking at the event, Phan Hong An, Vice Chairman of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, noted that in recent years, policies on social and health insurance have been actively promoted to help citizens better understand their rights and participate fully in these programs. The quality of medical examination, treatment, and healthcare services has steadily improved, contributing to a sustainable and progressive social welfare system. These efforts aim to achieve universal health insurance coverage nationwide by 2030.

Inhabitants in Ho Tram Commune receive health insurance cards

In response to the campaign Chung tay vi nguoi ngheo - Khong ai bo lai phia sau (Joining Hands for the Poor – Leaving No One Behind), and in the spirit of compassion and community care, the program has so far received strong support from numerous organizations, businesses, and individuals, raising more than VND3 billion (US$114,027) in total.

At the event, HCMC leaders presented 100 health insurance cards and 100 Tet gift packages to underprivileged residents in Ho Tram Commune.

A doctor of Gia Dinh People’s Hospital provides free health check-ups to local residents

On this occasion, Gia Dinh People’s Hospital also sent a team of doctors and medical staff to provide free health check-ups, blood pressure measurement, general medical consultations, and free medicine to over 100 local residents. The team also offered guidance on disease prevention and personal healthcare.

Earlier, on the afternoon of January 10, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, in collaboration with the city Social Insurance Agency, the municipal Farmers’ Association, and Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, organized a similar program to distribute health insurance cards and Tet gifts to residents of Tan Vinh Loc Commune.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan