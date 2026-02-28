Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City appoints members of Election Committee

Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee includes one Chairperson, eight Vice Chairpersons and 23 members who are leaders of municipal departments and agencies.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a decision to appoint members of the municipal Election Committee for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term, referred to as the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee, replacing Decision No. 2836/QD-UBND dated November 21, 2025. The decision takes effect from February 27, 2026.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee comprises one Chairperson, eight Vice Chairpersons and 23 members who are leaders of municipal departments and agencies.

Mr. Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and Chairman of the HCMC Election Committee, speaks at the election training conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, serves as Chairperson of the Election Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Van Tho, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, serves as Standing Vice Chairperson of the Election Committee.

The Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee will carry out its duties and powers in accordance with Article 23 of the 2015 Law on Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils and other relevant legal provisions, and will conclude its mission in line with Article 28 of the same law.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong

