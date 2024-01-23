Poor patients, residents offered social security books, health insurance cards

The leader of Vietnam Social Security this morning paid visits, offered Tet gifts for poor patients and garneted social security books and health insurance cards for residents with difficult circumstances in Ho Chi Minh City.

General Director of the Vietnam Social Security Nguyen The Manh visits and offers Tet gift to a patient at the Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Accordingly, General Director of the Vietnam Social Security Nguyen The Manh offered 10 gift bags for patients who has been hospitalized at the Military Hospital 175; and granted 30 social security books and 200 health insurance cards for Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union to send them to the unit’s members with difficult circumstances.

General Director of the Vietnam Social Security Nguyen The Manh offers 30 social security books and 200 health insurance cards for Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union to send them to the unit’s members with difficult circumstances.

In 2023, the program mobilized nearly 24,300 social security books and 250,000 health insurance cards for people with difficulties nationwide.

On November 29, 2023, the Vietnam Social Security continued to launch the program of offering Social Security Book and Health Insurance Card for people with difficult circumstances.

Tet gifts are granted to people with difficult circumstances.

The Vietnam Social Security has received over 8,000 social security books and nearly 122,000 health insurance cards, equaling a total amount of VND26.7 billion (US$1.1 million) for people with difficult circumstances nationwide.

The General Director of the Vietnam Social Security stressed that the activities would not be only material sharing but they could be also a spiritual encouragement to help patients perform examination and treatment at hospitals.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong