HCMC strengthens coordination to safeguard maritime sovereignty, security

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee had a working trip to Coast Guard Region 3 Command to enhance coordination in safeguarding maritime sovereignty and security on the afternoon February 27.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led the working delegation.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the event.

Speaking at the working session, Coast Guard Region 3 leaders reported that the unit has maintained strict combat readiness, closely monitoring developments at sea, and promptly handling incidents. Recently, the force conducted 451 patrol missions, covering over 239,000 nautical miles safely, and drove away 300 foreign fishing vessels violating Vietnamese waters.

Overview of the event

Efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing have been intensified, with 336 violating vessels handled and fines totaling more than VND2.29 billion (US$88,533). The unit also prosecuted six drug-related cases and safely rescued 31 crew members, while continuing programs to support fishermen and raise awareness of maritime sovereignty.

Besides, the Coast Guard Region 3 Command noted funding challenges in implementing Project 3934 on maritime legal education for students, which has affected related activities and competitions. It proposed that the municipal Department of Education and Training continue coordinating to carry out the project.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc conducted a field survey at the headquarters of Fisheries Surveillance Squadron No. 2.

During the visit, the delegation also surveyed Fisheries Surveillance Squadron No. 2 and assigned relevant agencies to consult the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on implementing recommendations to further enhance coordination effectiveness in the coming period.

By Truc Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong